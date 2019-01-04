WATCH LIVE: Islanders host Blackhawks at Nassau Coliseum

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Thursday night’s matchup between the New York Islanders and Chicago Blackhawks with coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Blackhawks will try to rebound after yet another outdoor defeat, as the Islanders look to continue their pursuit of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Islanders have 44 games remaining this season, 18 of which will be played at Nassau Coliseum. The team left the Coliseum for Barclays Center at the end of the 2014-15 season. They plan to move into a new facility at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, for the start of the 2021-22 season.

The Islanders have been one of the biggest surprises in the Eastern Conference and are very much alive in the playoff race. New York has won of seven of their last eight games, including four straight.

There’s been no sophomore slump for Mathew Barzal, who took home the Calder Trophy last season behind 85 points and 63 assists, which were fifth most in the league. He has been particularly hot lately, riding a five-game point streak (6G, 3A).

Meanwhile, Chicago has scored first in eight of their past 10 games, after allowing the first goal in each of their previous 11 games.

Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton was a second round draft pick by the Islanders in 2003 (by then Isles GM Mike Milbury) and played all 57 games of his NHL career in an Islanders sweater. He was also the former captain of the team’s AHL affiliate, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

Story continues

What: Chicago Blackhawks at New York Islanders

Where: Nassau Coliseum

When: Thursday, Jan. 3, 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: You can watch the Islanders-Blackhawks stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BLACKHAWKS

Brandon Saad – Jonathan Toews – Dominik Kahun

Artem Anisimov – Dylan Strome – Patrick Kane

Alex DeBrincat – David Kampf – Dylan Sikura

Brendan Perlini – Marcus Kruger – Andreas Martinsen

Duncan Keith – Erik Gustafsson

Gustav Forsling – Brent Seabrook

Carl Dahlstrom – Connor Murphy

Starting goalie: Collin Delia

ISLANDERS

Anthony Beauvillier – Mathew Barzal – Josh Bailey

Anders Lee – Brock Nelson – Josh Ho-Sang

Michael Dal Colle – Leo Komarov – Tom Kuhnhackl

Matt Martin – Casey Cizikas – Cal Clutterbuck

Nick Leddy – Johnny Boychuk

Adam Pelech – Ryan Pulock

Devon Toews – Scott Mayfield

Starting goalie: Robin Lehner