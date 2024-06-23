Watch: Harry Kane answers questions as England prepare for Euro 2024 Slovenia clash

Watch as Harry Kane held a press conference on Sunday, 23 June, as England prepare for their Euro 2024 clash with Slovenia next week.

It came after the Three Lions kicked off their tournament with hard-fought 1-0 win against Serbia and a disjointed display in Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Denmark.

The latter clash raised alarm and has heaped pressure on the team, with former England striker Gary Lineker describing the overall performance “s***” on his podcast.

However, Jarrod Bowen has insisted England have lots of confidence going into the last group game.

The West Ham forward said: “I think the sign of a really good side is when you’re not playing as well as you know you can be, you make sure you don’t lose the game. We’re sat here with four points.

“There’s a lot of noise, a lot of uproar, as if we’re sat here with two games, two defeats and bottom of the table.

“But the reality is we’re top of the table, lots of confidence going into the last group game where we know we need to win. We look forward to that challenge on Tuesday night.”