Advertisement
Breaking News:

Sparks rookie Cameron Brink has a torn ACL, team confirms

Watch live as Gareth Southgate holds press conference ahead of England vs Denmark at Euro 2024

oliver browning
·1 min read

Watch live as Gareth Southgate hold a press conference ahead of England’s Euro 2024 Group C match against Denmark.

The Three Lions beat Serbia 1-0 in their opening game but were left holding on at the end, and Southgate will likely be looking for a bit more from his players on Thursday night.

He could also offer some early team news, with striker Ollie Watkins - an unused substitute in the opener - hoping for the chance to play.

The Aston Villa star was selected for the finals fresh from his best ever season, having scored 19 Premier League goals and provided a competition-high 13 assists.

“I don’t enjoy being on the bench, I’m not going to lie. But I don’t think any player is happy to sit there and just watch their team,” Watkins said.

“But I know my qualities and I’ll be ready when I get the opportunity.”

Captain Harry Kane, of course, is usually the first name on the team sheet, meaning Watkins has to serve as back-up alongside Brentford striker Ivan Toney.