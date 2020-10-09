Novak Djokovic bids to return to the French Open final, live on NBC Sports on Friday.

Djokovic, the top seed and 17-time Grand Slam champion, plays fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in second semifinal at Roland Garros. The winner gets Rafael Nadal or Diego Schwartzman in Sunday’s final.

Nadal and Schwartzman started playing at 9 a.m. ET on Friday. NBC Sports’ coverage begins at 11 a.m. on NBC (live on the East Coast) and NBCSN (live across the nation) and streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

WATCH LIVE: French Open men’s semifinals, 11 a.m. ET — STREAM LINK

Djokovic, undefeated in 2020 save his infamous U.S. Open default, didn’t drop a set in Paris until his four-set quarterfinal against Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta.

The Serbian showed up to that match with tape on the back of his neck, saw a trainer for an arm/shoulder problem, then declined to elaborate, though he said he felt less pain as the match went on.

Djokovic can move one Slam title shy of Nadal and two behind Roger Federer‘s male record of 20. Djokovic, at 33, is one year younger than Nadal and six years younger than Federer, who didn’t play the French Open after two knee surgeries.

Djokovic can also do something that neither Nadal nor Federer has accomplished: complete a second sweep of all four Grand Slam singles titles. Djokovic won his previous French Open title in 2016.

NBC’s live French Open coverage continues Saturday with the women’s final at 9 a.m. ET between American Sofia Kenin and Poland’s Iga Swiatek.

