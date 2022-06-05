WATCH LIVE: French Open men’s final featuring Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal eyes a record-extending 14th French Open title, taking on Norwegian Casper Ruud in the final, live on NBC, NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock Premium on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET.

Nadal, bidding to become the oldest man to win the French Open, plays what could be his last match at Roland Garros on the 17th anniversary of his first French Open final.

He is 13-0 in finals in Paris and looking for a 22nd Grand Slam singles title, which would move him two ahead of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Throughout the tournament, Nadal cautioned that it could be his last French Open. A foot condition that he’s managed during his whole career has caused significant pain at times in the last year.

Yet Nadal still beat three top-10 seeds en route to the final, including Djokovic in the quarterfinals. On Sunday, the 36-year-old will try to lift a major title having beaten four top-10 opponents for the first time.

The No. 8 seed Ruud, who last week became the first Norwegian man to make a Grand Slam quarterfinal, semifinal and final, stands in the way. Ruud, 23, idolized Nadal and honed his craft at Nadal’s academy in Mallorca, Spain.

Ruud faced zero top-10 opponents on his way to the final. Seven of his eight career ATP Tour titles came on clay. Of Nadal’s 30 Grand Slam finals, this will be his first facing an opponent for the first time.

