Watch live: Fans gather in London to watch England’s Euro 2024 match against Denmark

Watch live as fans gather in London’s Greenwich Fan Park to watch England’s Euro 2024 match against Denmark on Thursday (20 June).

Gareth Southgate has named an unchanged team for England’s second game at Euro 2024 as they take on Denmark in Frankfurt.

Victory for England would secure top spot in Group C with a game to spare and Southgate stuck with the XI that beat Serbia 1-0 in their Group C opener.

That meant Trent Alexander-Arnold once again partnered Declan Rice in midfield, with Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka deployed in support of striker Harry Kane.

Manchester United pair Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund started for Denmark, as did Leicester defender Jannik Vestergaard and Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Kick-off is at 5pm.