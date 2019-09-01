Watch Live: Everton v. Wolves
Two teams with the ambition to match their talent go toe-to-toe at Goodison Park on Sunday (Watch live at 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Everton can rise as high as seventh with a win, while Wolves can reach sixth after drawing their first three matches.
Marco Silva has opted for his best attacking three, with Moise Kean and Alex Iwobi getting league starts alongside Richarlison.
And Wolves will put Patrick Cutrone and Raul Jimenez up top in a salacious move which promises goals.
LINEUPS
Everton
⚠️ TEAM NEWS! ⚠️
3️⃣ changes from midweek
✅ Mina, Coleman, Gomes return!#EVEWOL pic.twitter.com/yhHHKB0Umw
— Everton (@Everton) September 1, 2019
Wolves