Watch live as England and Slovenia fans arrive at Cologne Stadium for Euro 2024 fixture

Watch live as England and Slovenia fans arrive at Cologne Stadium for their final Group C fixture at Euro 2024 on Tuesday 25 June.

Despite two fairly lacklustre performances so far, Gareth Southgate’s side are already through to the knockout stage.

A win would guarantee top spot in the group, while another draw could also be enough.

Ahead of kick off, Declan Rice rubbished suggestions England’s players are too tired to make their mark at the tournament.

Their performances, especially in the 1-1 draw against Denmark last Thursday, have seen Southgate and his players come in for stinging criticism.

Speaking after the game in Frankfurt, Southgate conceded: “We are not pressing well enough, with enough intensity. We have limitations in how we can do that with the physical condition.”

His comments led to plenty of post-match discussion focused specifically on England’s lack of press when out of possession.

Rice, though, has refuted claims that the squad are exhausted after demanding club campaigns.

“If I wasn’t fit enough or the lads weren’t fit enough we shouldn’t be here in the first place,” he said.

“We should be able to compete for seven games, whether they go to extra time, we have got a squad of 26 players that are fit enough, strong enough, fast enough and ready to go the whole way.

“It’s ridiculous. Let them keep questioning it. We are built to play these types of seasons.”