WATCH LIVE: DK Metcalf races 100m at USATF Golden Games

DK Metcalf races the 100m against some of the elite U.S. sprinters at the USATF Golden Games on Sunday, live on Peacock as part of more than five hours of broadcast meet coverage.

Metcalf, the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver, drew the second of two 100m heats at 3:40 p.m. ET at Mt. SAC in Walnut, California. Peacock airs early coverage of the heats from 3:15-3:55 p.m. ET.

The nine fastest men out of 18 from the two heats advance to the final at 5:03 p.m. during the NBC, NBCSports.com/live and NBC Sports app broadcast from 4:30-6 p.m. USATF.tv also airs coverage from 2-4:30 and distance events that start at 10 p.m.

Metcalf, a hurdler and triple jumper in high school who didn’t compete in track in college, could be trying to qualify for June’s U.S. Olympic Trials. He hasn’t commented publicly on any potential ambition.

To make Trials, Metcalf likely needs to break 10.2 seconds. A 10.05 would automatically qualify for Trials.

The more realistic ask is if Metcalf can qualify for the final on Sunday. Two weeks ago at the USATF Grand Prix, it took 10.44 to advance out of the heats from a field of similar strength.

Rio Olympian Mike Rodgers headlines the 100m start list on Sunday. The U.S.’ top four men are not entered.

Olympic and world champions headline the meet.

The women’s 200m features Allyson Felix and Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo. In Rio, Miller-Uibo edged Felix by .07 for 400m gold. Felix is expected to race the 200m and 400m at Trials. Miller-Uibo said she will race strictly the 200m in Tokyo.

World champion Noah Lyles headlines the men’s 200m. He faces the second-fastest American in the event, Kenny Bednarek, and 17-year-old pro Erriyon Knighton, among others.

First look at @NFL wide receiver & athletic phenom, DK Metcalf, ahead of his 100 meter race tomorrow! I think he’ll hold his own. What y’all think? pic.twitter.com/d6ZhfOOWzK — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) May 8, 2021

