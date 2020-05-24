Watch live: Coca-Cola 600 pre-race show, 5 p.m. ET

Staff Report
NASCAR.com
To help you get ready for the crown jewel 600-miler at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, NASCAR will host a pre-race show presented by Coca-Cola at 5 p.m. ET on NASCAR.com and NASCAR social channels.

Bubba Wallace and Joey Logano will join us to preview the big race, which airs at 6 p.m. ET on FOX. Other special guests include:

Championship crew chief Cole Pearn offers his expert analysis in previewing the 400-lap race

  NBC Sports analyst Steve Letarte and The Action Network’s PJ Walsh give fantasy and gaming tips

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper

Speedway Motorsports Inc. President & CEO Marcus Smith

