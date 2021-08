WATCH LIVE: Closing Ceremony Marks End Of Olympics originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After 16 days of Olympic competition, it’s time to extinguish the flame in Tokyo and say goodbye to the host nation Japan. The Japanese will get a chance to celebrate their music and culture with several Closing Ceremony performances, and we’ll also hear from the president of the Japanese Olympic Committee and the IOC President.

The Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics is underway. Follow along for live updates:

Takarazuka Revue Sings Japanese National Anthem

The Takarazuka Revue, a Japanese all-female musical theater group, performed the national anthem at the closing ceremony as the Japanese national flag was raised.

Team USA Selects Javelin Thrower Kara Winger as Flag Bearer

In her fourth and final Olympics, Kara Winger will have the honor of carrying the American flag into the Olympic Stadium for the last time during the Closing Ceremony.

The 35-year-old finished 17th in qualifying in her event and is captain of the U.S. Track and Field team.

Closing Ceremony Will Follow Official Schedule

Here’s the order of events you can expect at the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony: