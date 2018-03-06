WATCH LIVE: Boston Bruins vs. Detroit Red Wings
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 NHL season continues with a doubleheader on Tuesday night. In the early game, the Boston Bruins will host the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch that game online by clicking here. The Washington Capitals at Anaheim Ducks will follow.
PROJECTED LINES
Red Wings
Tyler Bertuzzi – Henrik Zetterberg – Gustav Nyquist
Anthony Mantha – Dylan Larkin – Justin Abdelkader
Darren Helm – Frans Nielsen – Andreas Athanasiou
Luke Witkowski – Luke Glendening – Martin Frk
Jonathan Ericsson – Trevor Daley
Niklas Kronwall – Mike Green
Danny DeKeyser – Nick Jensen
Starting goalie: Jimmy Howard
[Bruins lose McAvoy (knee) for extended period of time]
[AJ Mleczko will serve as an analyst for its NHL game coverage on Tuesday]
Bruins
Brad Marchand – Riley Nash – David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk – David Krejci – Rick Nash
Danton Heinen – David Backes – Brian Gionta
Tim Schaller – Sean Kuraly – Tommy Wingels
Zdeno Chara – Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug – Nick Holden
Matt Grzelcyk – Kevan Miller
Starting goalie: Anton Khudobin
Sean Leahy is a writer forPro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line atphtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.