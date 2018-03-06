WATCH LIVE: Boston Bruins vs. Detroit Red Wings

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 NHL season continues with a doubleheader on Tuesday night. In the early game, the Boston Bruins will host the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch that game online by clicking here. The Washington Capitals at Anaheim Ducks will follow.

PROJECTED LINES

Red Wings

Tyler Bertuzzi – Henrik Zetterberg – Gustav Nyquist

Anthony Mantha – Dylan Larkin – Justin Abdelkader

Darren Helm – Frans Nielsen – Andreas Athanasiou

Luke Witkowski – Luke Glendening – Martin Frk

Jonathan Ericsson – Trevor Daley

Niklas Kronwall – Mike Green

Danny DeKeyser – Nick Jensen

Starting goalie: Jimmy Howard

[Bruins lose McAvoy (knee) for extended period of time]

[AJ Mleczko will serve as an analyst for its NHL game coverage on Tuesday]

Bruins

Brad Marchand – Riley Nash – David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk – David Krejci – Rick Nash

Danton Heinen – David Backes – Brian Gionta

Tim Schaller – Sean Kuraly – Tommy Wingels

Zdeno Chara – Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug – Nick Holden

Matt Grzelcyk – Kevan Miller

Starting goalie: Anton Khudobin

————

