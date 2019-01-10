WATCH LIVE: Blackhawks face off against Predators on NBCSN

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

After a losing six straight games (0-5-1) in December, Nashville has rebounded with a five-game point streak (4-0-1) since New Year’s Eve. Their latest win was an impressive 4-0 victory over the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Monday. Rinne had 18 saves in his third shutout of the season.

Filip Forsberg returned to the lineup on Monday after missing 17 games with an upper-body injury. The team was 8-7-2 without him. Monday was Nashville’s first game since Nov. 10 with Forsberg, Viktor Arvidsson, and P.K. Subban all in the lineup.

The Blackhawks have climbed out of the basement of the NHL by going 7-4-2 since mid- December, but still have several teams to leapfrog if they want to make the playoffs. Still, they have become a tough out, as evidenced by their 4-3 loss to the Conference-leading Flames on Monday.

Patrick Kane has been red hot with 19 points (9G, 10A) in his last 11 games. He also has had multi-point games in four of his last six games. Jonathan Toews had a six-game point streak snapped on Monday, but still has 39 points (17G, 22A) in 45 games overall. Toews is on pace for 71 points and 30 goals, which would be his most productive season since 2010-11.

WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 7 P.M. ET – NBCSN

What: Nashville Predators at Chicago Blackhawks

Where: United Center

When: Wednesday, Jan. 9, 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: You can watch the Predators-Blackhawks stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BLACKHAWKS

Alex DeBrincat – Jonathan Toews – Dominik Kahun

Artem Anisimov – Dylan Strome – Patrick Kane

Brandon Saad– David Kampf – Drake Caggiula

John Hayden – Marcus Kruger – Brendan Perlini

Duncan Keith – Erik Gustafsson

Carl Dahlstrom – Connor Murphy

Brandon Davidson – Henri Jokiharju

Starting goalie: Collin Delia

PREDATORS

Filip Forsberg – Ryan Johansen – Viktor Arvidsson

Kevin Fiala – Colton Sissons – Craig Smith

Calle Jarnkrok – Nick Bonino – Austin Watson

Ryan Hartman – Frederick Gaudreau – Rocco Grimaldi

Roman Josi – Ryan Ellis

P.K. Subban- Mattias Ekholm

Matt Irwin – Dan Hamhuis

Starting goalie: Pekka Rinne

Six-time Emmy Award-winner Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick, U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member Eddie Olczyk, and ‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst Pierre McGuire will have the call from United Center. Kathryn Tappen hosts NHL Live alongside analysts Mike Milbury and Keith Jones, as well as NHL insider Bob McKenzie.

MORE: Blackhawks’ Alex DeBrincat can’t stop scoring