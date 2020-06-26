WATCH LIVE: 2020 NHL Draft Lottery on NBCSN

(UPDATE: No. 1 pick in 2020 NHL Draft to be determined in second drawing)

NBC Sports will present live coverage of the 2020 NHL Draft Lottery this Friday at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN, hosted by Kathryn Tappen. Immediately following the 30-minute program, a special half-hour edition of NHL Live will be presented at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN with reactions to the Draft Lottery as well as a preview of the NHL’s latest Return to Play plans. The show will be hosted by Liam McHugh alongside analysts Keith Jones and Patrick Sharp.

The Draft Lottery will feature interviews with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, the consensus top prospect Alexis Lafreniere, and the general manager of the organization that wins the Draft Lottery.

WHAT: 2020 NHL Draft Lottery

WHEN: Friday, June 26 – 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the 2020 NHL Draft Lottery on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

[How the 2020 NHL Draft Lottery will work]

Team odds

1. Red Wings – 18.5%

2. Senators – 13.5%

3. Senators – 11.5%*

4. Kings – 9.5%

5. Ducks – 8.5%

6. Devils – 7.5%

7. Sabres – 6.5%

8. Team A – 6%

9. Team B – 5%

10. Team C – 3.5%

11. Team D – 3%

12. Team E – 2.5%

13. Team F – 2%

14. Team G – 1.5%

15. Team H – 1%

*Originally owned by San Jose

Places 8-15 will be taken by the losing teams in the NHL’s Return to Play Qualifying Round. See those matchups here.

The prospects

Lafreniere will be the No. 1 pick. That’s been settled. After that? It could go a lot of different ways. Quinton Byfield (Sudbury – C- OHL), Tim Stutzle (Adler Mannheim – C/LW – DEL), Lucas Raymond (Frolunda – LW/C – SHL), Jamie Drysdale (Erie – D – OHL), Marco Rossi (Ottawa – C – OHL), Cole Perfetti (Saginaw – C – OHL), Jake Sanderson (D – USNTDP) are among the top prospects expected to be selected early.

Check out Ryan Wagman’s midseason mock draft to further educate yourself on these players.

