WATCH LIVE: 2019 NHL All-Star Skills on NBCSN

NBC Sports’ comprehensive NHL All-Star Weekend coverage begins Friday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN with pre-game coverage on NHL Live, leading into the 2019 SAP NHL All-Star Skills at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Here’s who will be participating in each of the six events:

Fastest Skater

Cam Atkinson, Columbus Blue Jackets

Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders

Kendall Coyne, U.S. Women’s National Team

Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres

Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars

Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche

2018 winner: Connor McDavid (13.454 seconds)

Premier Passer

Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes

Thomas Chabot, Ottawa Senators

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks

Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins

Ryan O'Reilly, St. Louis Blues

Keith Yandle, Florida Panthers

2018 winner: Alex Pietrangelo (46.610)

Save Streak

Devan Dubnyk, Minnesota Wild

Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights

John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks

Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals

Jimmy Howard, Detroit Red Wings

Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers

Pekka Rinne, Nashville Predators

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

2018 winner: Marc-Andre Fleury (14)

Puck Control

Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames

Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado Avalanche

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets

Jeff Skinner, Buffalo Sabres

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs

2018 winner: Johnny Gaudreau (24.650 seconds)

Hardest Shot

Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks

John Carlson, Washington Capitals

Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets

Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning

2018 winner: Alex Ovechkin (101.3 mph)

Accuracy Shooting

Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Kyle Palmieri, New Jersey Devils

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

Joe Pavelski, San Jose Sharks

Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg Jets

2018 winner: Brock Boeser (11.136 seconds)

As part of NBC Sports Group’s coverage of All-Star Weekend, NBC Sports will also present P.K. Subban’s All-Star Special, a one-hour late night talk show hosted by three-time NHL All-Star and Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban. Produced in conjunction with Glassman Media and PeeK Productions, P.K. Subban’s All-Star Special will air Friday night at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, immediately following the conclusion of the SAP NHL All-Star Skills. The special will feature several vignettes, as Subban interviews some of the brightest NHL stars and entertainers, amidst a backdrop of fans in the heart of downtown San Jose, Calif.