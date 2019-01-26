WATCH LIVE: 2019 NHL All-Star Skills on NBCSN
NBC Sports’ comprehensive NHL All-Star Weekend coverage begins Friday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN with pre-game coverage on NHL Live, leading into the 2019 SAP NHL All-Star Skills at 9:30 p.m. ET.
Here’s who will be participating in each of the six events:
Fastest Skater
Cam Atkinson, Columbus Blue Jackets
Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders
Kendall Coyne, U.S. Women’s National Team
Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres
Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars
Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche
2018 winner: Connor McDavid (13.454 seconds)
Premier Passer
Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes
Thomas Chabot, Ottawa Senators
Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers
Roman Josi, Nashville Predators
Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks
Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins
Ryan O'Reilly, St. Louis Blues
Keith Yandle, Florida Panthers
2018 winner: Alex Pietrangelo (46.610)
Save Streak
Devan Dubnyk, Minnesota Wild
Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights
John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks
Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals
Jimmy Howard, Detroit Red Wings
Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers
Pekka Rinne, Nashville Predators
Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning
2018 winner: Marc-Andre Fleury (14)
Puck Control
Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames
Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers
Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks
Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado Avalanche
Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets
Jeff Skinner, Buffalo Sabres
John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs
2018 winner: Johnny Gaudreau (24.650 seconds)
Hardest Shot
Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks
John Carlson, Washington Capitals
Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets
Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning
2018 winner: Alex Ovechkin (101.3 mph)
Accuracy Shooting
Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings
Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
Kyle Palmieri, New Jersey Devils
David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins
Joe Pavelski, San Jose Sharks
Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg Jets
2018 winner: Brock Boeser (11.136 seconds)
As part of NBC Sports Group’s coverage of All-Star Weekend, NBC Sports will also present P.K. Subban’s All-Star Special, a one-hour late night talk show hosted by three-time NHL All-Star and Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban. Produced in conjunction with Glassman Media and PeeK Productions, P.K. Subban’s All-Star Special will air Friday night at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, immediately following the conclusion of the SAP NHL All-Star Skills. The special will feature several vignettes, as Subban interviews some of the brightest NHL stars and entertainers, amidst a backdrop of fans in the heart of downtown San Jose, Calif.