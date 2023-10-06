How to watch and listen to Wisconsin vs. Rutgers on Saturday: Time, TV schedule, odds

The University of Wisconsin returns to the field this weekend, playing in the early television window after a bye.

But many Badgers fans might have to wait an additional Saturday to be able to watch what's going on at Camp Randall Stadium. That's because the game, at 11 a.m. against Rutgers, is available only through NBC's subscription-based Peacock streaming service.

NBC is broadcasting a few Big Ten games on Peacock and this is the Badgers' only scheduled Peacock appearance of the season.

Here's how to watch and listen to the game:

Wisconsin vs. Rutgers start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Time: 11 a.m. CT

What channel is Wisconsin vs. Rutgers on Saturday?

Wisconsin won't be on a traditional cable channel in Week 6. The Badgers instead are on Peacock. (Here's how to stream the game via the service).

TV: Peacock

Stream: Peacock offers subscriptions starting at $5.99 per month and be accessed on www.peacocktv.com.

The announcing team of Brendan Burke (play-by-play) and Kyle Rudolph (analyst) will call the action. Lewis Johnson is the field reporter.

How can I listen to the Wisconsin vs. Rutgers game on the radio?

Radio: FM-97.3 and AM-920 in Milwaukee and AM-1310 and FM-101.5 in Madison, plus a statewide network of stations.

Matt Lepay (play by play), Mark Tauscher (analyst) and Patrick Herb (sideline reporter) will be on the call for the game.

Wisconsin vs. Rutgers betting odds

Odds courtesy of Bet MGM as of Friday morning.

Spread: Wisconsin (-13.5)

Over/under : 44.5 points

Moneyline: Wisconsin -500, Rutgers +375

How to get tickets to Rutgers-Wisconsin?

Regular-price tickets are available through the Wisconsin website. Prices range from $65 to $85.

Wisconsin's 2023 football roster

You can print or download Wisconsin's full roster.

Date, time Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2, 2:30 p.m. Buffalo, W, 38-17 Saturday, Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m. at Washington State, L, 31-22 Saturday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m. vs. Georgia Southern W, 35-14 Friday, Sept. 22, 6 p.m. at Purdue W, 38-17 Saturday, Oct. 7, 11 a.m. vs. Rutgers Saturday, Oct. 14, 3 p.m. vs. Iowa Saturday, Oct. 21, TBD at Illinois Saturday, Oct. 28, TBD vs. Ohio State Saturday, Nov. 4, TBD at Indiana Saturday, Nov. 11, TBD vs. Northwestern Saturday, Nov. 18, TBD vs. Nebraska Saturday, Nov. 25, TBD at Minnesota

