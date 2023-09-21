Advertisement

How to watch and listen to Wisconsin vs. Purdue on Friday night? Time, TV schedule, odds

Emmett Prosser, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
The conference opener for both Wisconsin and Purdue is the Big Ten's latest version of "Friday Night Lights."

The Badgers and Boilermakers get league play going Friday night at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue is off to a lackluster 1-2 start, including a 35-20 loss to Syracuse at home last week, but Wisconsin must figure out a way to score more points in the first half with the Big Ten portion of the schedule about to get underway.

Here's how you can watch or listen to the game:

Wisconsin vs. Purdue start time

  • Date: Friday, Sept. 22

  • Time: 6 p.m. CT

What channel is Wisconsin vs. Purdue on Friday?

How can I listen to the Wisconsin vs. Purdue game on the radio?

Matt Lepay (play by play), Mark Tauscher (analyst) and Patrick Herb (sideline reporter) will be on the call for the game.

Wisconsin vs. Purdue betting odds

Odds courtesy of Bet MGM as of Wednesday night.

  • Spread: Wisconsin (-6)

  • Over/under: 53.5 points

  • Moneyline: Wisconsin -225, Purdue +180

How to get tickets to Purdue-Wisconsin?

Regular-price tickets are available through the Purdue website. Prices range from $25 to $110.

Wisconsin's 2023 football roster

You can print or download Wisconsin's full roster.

Wisconsin 2023 schedule

Date, time

Opponent

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2:30 p.m.

Buffalo, W, 38-17

Saturday, Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m.

at Washington State, L, 31-22

Saturday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m.

vs. Georgia Southern W, 35-14

Friday, Sept. 22, 6 p.m.

at Purdue

Saturday, Oct. 7, TBD

vs. Rutgers

Saturday, Oct. 14, TBD

vs. Iowa

Saturday, Oct. 21, TBD

at Illinois

Saturday, Oct. 28, TBD

vs. Ohio State

Saturday, Nov. 4, TBD

at Indiana

Saturday, Nov. 11, TBD

vs. Northwestern

Saturday, Nov. 18, TBD

vs. Nebraska

Saturday, Nov. 25, TBD

at Minnesota

