How to watch and listen to Wisconsin vs. Purdue on Friday night? Time, TV schedule, odds

The conference opener for both Wisconsin and Purdue is the Big Ten's latest version of "Friday Night Lights."

The Badgers and Boilermakers get league play going Friday night at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue is off to a lackluster 1-2 start, including a 35-20 loss to Syracuse at home last week, but Wisconsin must figure out a way to score more points in the first half with the Big Ten portion of the schedule about to get underway.

Here's how you can watch or listen to the game:

Wisconsin vs. Purdue start time

Date: Friday, Sept. 22

Time: 6 p.m. CT

What channel is Wisconsin vs. Purdue on Friday?

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Stream: Streaming options for the game include the Fox Now, BTN app, and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

The announcing team of Tim Brando (play-by-play) and Spencer Tillman (analyst) will call the action.

How can I listen to the Wisconsin vs. Purdue game on the radio?

Radio: FM-97.3 and AM-920 in Milwaukee and AM-1310 and FM-101.5 in Madison, plus a statewide network of stations.

Matt Lepay (play by play), Mark Tauscher (analyst) and Patrick Herb (sideline reporter) will be on the call for the game.

Wisconsin vs. Purdue betting odds

Odds courtesy of Bet MGM as of Wednesday night.

Spread: Wisconsin (-6)

Over/under : 53.5 points

Moneyline: Wisconsin -225, Purdue +180

How to get tickets to Purdue-Wisconsin?

Regular-price tickets are available through the Purdue website. Prices range from $25 to $110.

Wisconsin's 2023 football roster

You can print or download Wisconsin's full roster.

Date, time Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2, 2:30 p.m. Buffalo, W, 38-17 Saturday, Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m. at Washington State, L, 31-22 Saturday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m. vs. Georgia Southern W, 35-14 Friday, Sept. 22, 6 p.m. at Purdue Saturday, Oct. 7, TBD vs. Rutgers Saturday, Oct. 14, TBD vs. Iowa Saturday, Oct. 21, TBD at Illinois Saturday, Oct. 28, TBD vs. Ohio State Saturday, Nov. 4, TBD at Indiana Saturday, Nov. 11, TBD vs. Northwestern Saturday, Nov. 18, TBD vs. Nebraska Saturday, Nov. 25, TBD at Minnesota

