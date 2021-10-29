How to watch/listen to Wisconsin basketball’s exhibition against UW-Whitewater

Wisconsin basketball’s season is set to tip off tonight at the Kohl Center when the Badgers play host to UW-Whitewater in an exhibition matchup.

The Warhawks and Badgers are meeting for only the second time in program history, with the last matchup coming in 2008. Wisconsin got the first win in the series, beating UW-Whitewater 64-47 in that 2008 meeting.

While the game doesn’t count for anything concrete, the Badgers have a number of questions still up in the air surrounding minutes, rotations, and more. With a team made up of a majority of new faces, tonight’s exhibition serves as a primer for the new season and can teach us quite a bit about where players stand in Greg Gard’s rotation.

Here is how to watch Wisconsin’s exhibition matchup:

When: Friday, October 29 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Kohl Center

TV: Big Ten Network+

Radio: 1310 WIBA

