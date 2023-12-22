Advertisement

Vermont men's basketball stunned at the buzzer, falls at Miami of Ohio

Jacob Rousseau, Burlington Free Press
The University of Vermont men’s basketball team nearly wrapped 2023 with back-to-back wins. But instead, the Catamounts end the year with heartbreak.

Darweshi Hunter’s buzzer-beater 3-pointer fell as Miami of Ohio edged the Catamounts 70-69 on Friday afternoon in Oxford, Ohio.

The triumph that was not-to-be would have matched a program-best 10 non-conference wins for the Catamounts and would have been the most wins for Vermont (9-5) before the holiday.

UVM led by nine with 3:31 left in the game, but the hosts trailed by two with 18 seconds left. TJ Long connected on a pair of free throws for Vermont before Evan Ipsaro’s triple made it a 68-67 game.

Long went back to the line, but his second attempt clanked off the rim to Anderson Mirambeaux, who found Hunter and the guard took three dribbles before banking in a shot from well beyond the arc. The shot fell over the out-stretched arms of TJ Hurley to steal the win.

Aaron Deloney scored 13 points, Matt Veretto tallied a dozen and Nick Fiorillo chipped in 11 with six rebounds. Vermont led for nearly 30 minutes and shot 50% from the floor.

The RedHawks (5-6) were paced by Hunter and Mirambeaux with17 points apiece. Ipsaro added 13 and Ryan Mabrey supplied 11.

Vermont is off until Jan. 2 when they conclude non-conference play at Brown.

