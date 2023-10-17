How to watch, listen, stream Washington State at No. 11 Oregon

The 12:30 pm time slot for college football might have to be renamed “It’s Time For Oregon Ducks Football.”

For the third time this season, and it won’t be the last, Oregon’s kickoff time has been set for 12:30 pm. The Ducks and Cougars will play in front of a national television audience on ABC.

Last week, the Ducks and Huskies played in this time slot and Oregon can only hope for a better outcome than the 36-33 loss in Seattle. This time, College GameDay won’t be on the scene. The crew will be at the Penn State-Ohio State contest in Columbus, Ohio.

Oregon and WSU will be the middle game of a tripleheader on ABC with Central Florida at Oklahoma starting off the day. The nightcap will be Duke at Florida State.

How to Watch

Television

ABC

Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen

Analyst: Greg McElroy

Sideline: Molly McGrath

Time: 12:30 pm PT

Location: Autzen Stadium (54,000)

How to Listen

Oregon Sports Network

KUJZ-FM 95.3, Eugene

KFXX-AM 1080, Portland

TuneIn Radio

Sirius: 133

XM: 197

On the Call

Play-By-Play: Jerry Allen

Analyst: Mike Jorgensen

Sideline Reporter: Dusty Harrah

Pregame Show: Joey McMurry

How to Stream

Stream

ABC.com

ESPNPlus.com ($)

fuboTV (try it free)

What to Expect

After the first four games of the season, this looked like one of the bigger games of the year. Washington State was ranked as high as No. 13 and undefeated.

But in the last two weeks, the Cougars’ season has fallen off the proverbial cliff after a 25-17 loss to UCLA and then getting crushed 44-6 at home against Arizona.

This is Oregon’s first home game since the 42-6 win over Colorado Sept. 23, so nearly a month has gone by. Despite the last two weeks, WSU still has one of the better quarterbacks in the conference, which makes them dangerous and not a pushover.

What's at Stake for Both Teams?

Washington State (4-2, 1-2) needs to get off the mat in a big way, while Oregon needs to forget the close loss to the Huskies and move forward. The Ducks (5-1, 2-1) can still reach the Pac-12 title game and perhaps a rematch with the Dawgs, but another loss would erase that possibility.

