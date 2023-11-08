How to watch, listen, stream USC Trojans at No. 6 Oregon Ducks

These supposed “Pac-12 After Dark” games are not popular for any fanbase, but if you’re going to have a late night game, it better be a big one.

This is a big one.

Everyone remembers when the Ducks did a number on the Trojans in 2009 and Oregon is expecting this to be a repeat, but it won’t be easy. USC brings a Heisman winner with it at quarterback, but a defense that needs to improve to be called shoddy. The Trojans dumped defensive coordinator Alex Grinch like a bad habit this week and it probably should have been done way before now.

Facing the Ducks inside Autzen isn’t exactly a good first assignment for those calling defensive plays. But those defensive players had four and five stars when they were recruited. The talent is obviously there, but a week shouldn’t be enough time to right so many wrongs.

How to Watch

George Frey/Getty Images

Television

Fox

Play-by-Play: Tim Brando

Analyst: Spencer Tillman

Sideline: Josh Sims



Time: 7:30 pm PT

Location: Autzen Stadium (54,000)

How to Listen

Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon Sports Network

KUJZ-FM 95.3, Eugene

KFXX-AM 1080, Portland

TuneIn Radio

Sirius: 133

XM: 197

On the Call

Play-By-Play: Jerry Allen

Analyst: Mike Jorgensen

Sideline Reporter: Dusty Harrah

Pregame Show: Joey McMurry

How to Stream

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Stream

Fox.com (with TV provider)

fuboTV (try it free)

What to Expect

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Those who operate the Autzen Stadium scoreboard better be on alert as this could be a high-scoring affair. USC is breaking in a new defensive coordinator(s) and that could be a recipe for disaster playing the Ducks. The Trojans offense is elite and although the Duck defense has been really good, USC should put its share of points on the board.

What's at Stake for Both Teams?

Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

A lot.

For Oregon, its pursuit of a Pac-12 championship and an appearance in the College Football Playoff is still there for the taking. The Ducks (8-1) have no room for error, however, as they need to win out. But a victory over USC with their Heisman-winning quarterback would be a huge feather in the cap should they pull it off.

For USC, a win at Autzen over No. 6 Oregon would quiet down a lot of the naysayers. The Trojans are 7-3 and this season is a huge disappointment, but a win now would go a long way for that fanbase to look toward the future. It would also help in recruiting as these two teams have regular battles for the top talent on the West Coast.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire