How to watch, listen, stream USC Trojans at No. 6 Oregon Ducks
These supposed “Pac-12 After Dark” games are not popular for any fanbase, but if you’re going to have a late night game, it better be a big one.
This is a big one.
Everyone remembers when the Ducks did a number on the Trojans in 2009 and Oregon is expecting this to be a repeat, but it won’t be easy. USC brings a Heisman winner with it at quarterback, but a defense that needs to improve to be called shoddy. The Trojans dumped defensive coordinator Alex Grinch like a bad habit this week and it probably should have been done way before now.
Facing the Ducks inside Autzen isn’t exactly a good first assignment for those calling defensive plays. But those defensive players had four and five stars when they were recruited. The talent is obviously there, but a week shouldn’t be enough time to right so many wrongs.
How to Watch
Television
Fox
Play-by-Play: Tim Brando
Analyst: Spencer Tillman
Sideline: Josh Sims
Time: 7:30 pm PT
Location: Autzen Stadium (54,000)
How to Listen
Oregon Sports Network
KUJZ-FM 95.3, Eugene
KFXX-AM 1080, Portland
TuneIn Radio
Sirius: 133
XM: 197
On the Call
Play-By-Play: Jerry Allen
Analyst: Mike Jorgensen
Sideline Reporter: Dusty Harrah
Pregame Show: Joey McMurry
How to Stream
Stream
Fox.com (with TV provider)
fuboTV (try it free)
What to Expect
Those who operate the Autzen Stadium scoreboard better be on alert as this could be a high-scoring affair. USC is breaking in a new defensive coordinator(s) and that could be a recipe for disaster playing the Ducks. The Trojans offense is elite and although the Duck defense has been really good, USC should put its share of points on the board.
What's at Stake for Both Teams?
A lot.
For Oregon, its pursuit of a Pac-12 championship and an appearance in the College Football Playoff is still there for the taking. The Ducks (8-1) have no room for error, however, as they need to win out. But a victory over USC with their Heisman-winning quarterback would be a huge feather in the cap should they pull it off.
For USC, a win at Autzen over No. 6 Oregon would quiet down a lot of the naysayers. The Trojans are 7-3 and this season is a huge disappointment, but a win now would go a long way for that fanbase to look toward the future. It would also help in recruiting as these two teams have regular battles for the top talent on the West Coast.