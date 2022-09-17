How to watch, listen and stream Texas vs. UTSA

Texas plays host to an up-and-coming UTSA program on Saturday night.

The Longhorns enter this matchup fighting the injury bug. Starting quarterback Quinn Ewers is expected to miss a few weeks with an SC sprain. Quarterback Hudson Card (ankle), running back Bijan Robinson (shoulder) and defensive back D’Shawn Jamison (ankle) are all questionable with injuries of their own.

Steve Sarkisian’s squad needs to avoid falling into a trap game after last week’s hard-fought loss to Alabama. UTSA is capable of leaving Austin with a victory if Texas plays flat.

UTSA won 12 games a year ago and is one of the most experienced teams in the nation. Roadrunner quarterback Frank Harris leads a high-powered offense that averages 38 points per game.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream this in-state matchup.

When: Saturday, Sept. 17, 7 p.m. CT

Where: Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium (Austin, Texas)

TV Channel: Longhorn Network

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network – 104.9 The Horn

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

