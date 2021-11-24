How to watch, listen and stream Texas vs. Kansas State on Friday

Texas will host Kansas State on Friday for the regular-season finale.

With the loss to West Virginia last week, the Longhorns will not reach a bowl game. Steve Sarkisian’s squad has one last chance to end the six-game losing streak and send the seniors off on a high note.

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson suffered an injury last week and is expected to miss the game. Texas is dealing with injuries at the quarterback position as well.

Hudson Card is battling a high ankle sprain from a dirty hit in the West Virginia game, while Casey Thompson appeared to aggravate the the thumb injury on his throwing hand.

Here’s how to tune in to Texas’ season finale.

When: Friday, Nov. 25, 11 a.m. CT

Where: Darrell K. Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin, Texas)

TV: ESPN

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network – 104.9 The Horn

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

