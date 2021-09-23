How to watch, listen, and stream Texas vs. Texas Tech in Week 4

Texas will once again open conference play against Texas Tech this season.

The Red Raiders will travel to Austin to face the Longhorns in Week 4 of the 2021 college football season. Texas Tech enters the matchup with a 3-0 record, while Texas suffered a humble loss to Arkansas in Week 2.

Steve Sarkisian’s squad is currently favored by a little over nine points. This will mark the first true test for Texas quarterback Casey Thompson, and it will be crucial that he’s able to convert a few third downs with his arm and limit mistakes against this Texas Tech defense.

Texas Tech has yet to allow more than 80 yards on the ground, but that should change with Texas’ strong rushing attack in Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson, and speedster Keilan Robinson.

Here’s how to tune in to what is likely to be a back and forth matchup on Saturday.

When: Saturday, Sept. 25, 11 a.m. CDT

Where: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin, TX)

TV: ABC

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network – 104.9 The Horn

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.