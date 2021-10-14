How to watch, listen and stream Texas football vs. Oklahoma State in Week 7

No. 25 Texas will host No. 12 Oklahoma State in Week 7.

A lot is on the line for the Longhorns after a devastating loss to Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown last week. A win could once again put Texas square in the race for the Big 12 Championship game, while a second consecutive loss would likely have them lose control of their own destiny.

Oklahoma State has a perfect 5-0 record on the year and are coming off their bye week. Their most recent win came over an impressive Baylor squad, 24-14. As good as their defensive play has been, the Cowboys have yet to face an offense as talented as the Longhorns.

The recruiting implications are arguably just as crucial as the game itself. Five-star quarterback Arch Manning among numerous other highly rated prospects will be in attendance.

You do not want to miss this one.

When: Saturday, Oct. 16, 11 a.m. CDT

Where: Darrell K. Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin, TX)

TV: Fox

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network – 104.9 The Horn

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.