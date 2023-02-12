How to watch, listen and stream Super Bowl LVII
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will face off in Super Bowl LVII, a matchup that features the top two seeds in the NFL.
This matchup features the first Super Bowl with two starting Black quarterbacks in Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes, who just won his second MVP.
The final game of the 2022 season is just hours away, and it will feature two of the league’s most complete teams. The only question is: Who comes out on top?
Here’s how you can tune into the big game on Sunday:
Game Information
Date: Sunday, February 12, 2023
Time: 5:30 p.m. CT
Location: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)
Television
Fox
Announcers
Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline) and Mike Pereira (rules analyst)
Stream
FuboTV (try it free)
Radio
Westwood One national radio broadcast
Satellite Radio
Eagles feed: XM 225
Chiefs feed: XM 226
Betting Odds
Eagles -1
Moneyline: Eagles (-118), Chiefs (+102)
Over/under: 51
Predictions
List
Super Bowl predictions: Bears Wire staff picks for Chiefs-Eagles