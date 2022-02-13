How to watch, listen and stream Super Bowl 56

Welcome to Super Bowl Sunday, one of the best days of the year.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will meet in SoFi Stadium this evening for a highly anticipated Super Bowl 56 matchup.

Quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow have had similar statistics this season and present what will likely be an offensive showdown (if the Bengals offensive line can somewhat contain the Rams stout defensive front).

Cincinnati is home to two former Longhorns, center Trey Hopkins and edge Joseph Ossai (injured). Tune in to see if the Texas ex’s receive a Super Bowl ring with the Bengals on Sunday:

When: Sunday, Feb. 13, 5:30 p.m. CT

Where: SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles, California)

TV Channel: NBC

Radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio, Westwood One Radio

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free), Peacock, and the NBC Sports app

