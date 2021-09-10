How to watch, listen or stream: Penn State vs. Ball State

Penn State football is back in beaver Stadium and the gates will be open to fans for the first time since the 2019 season. While Penn State is expecting a pretty big crowd for this weekend’s home opener against Ball State, odds are most of you will be looking to catch the game from home or with some friends and family around a television.

If you are looking to catch the game from home, we have provided all the information you may need. Of course, we are always looking to include as many ways as possible to catch Penn State football games in these guides. So if you have any recommendations or feel there should be additions considered that are not listed here, please let us know by reaching out to us on Twitter.

Basic Info

When: Saturday, Sept. 11 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Beaver Stadium (State College, PA)

How to watch/listen

Broadcast: FS1

Online: FOX Sports Live, GoPSUSports.com

Radio: Find a local Penn State radio affiliate near you; Sirius/XM/Internet 136/83/993

