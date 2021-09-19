How to watch, listen, stream Patriots vs. Jets in Week 2

The Jets are just hours away from kicking off their home opener against the Patriots.

New York and New England suffered close losses in Week 1, with the Jets falling to the Panthers by five and the Patriots dropping a divisional contest with the Dolphins by just one point. One of the two teams will break into the win column for the first time this season on Sunday afternoon.

Here is how you can watch and listen to the Jets’ Week 2 clash with the Patriots.

Game Information

New England Patriots vs. New York Jets

Sunday, Sept. 19, 1 p.m. ET

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

Streaming:

FuboTV (try it free)

Television channels:

WCBS

Radio:

New York Metro Area: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7.

Jets Radio Network

Ocean, NJ: WCHR – 105.7 FM

Rochester, NY: WHTK – 107.3 FM/1280 AM

Albany, NY: WTMM – 104.5 FM

