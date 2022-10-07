How to watch, listen, stream Packers vs. Giants in London in Week 5

The Green Bay Packers and New York Giants will do battle in London before a nationally televised audience on Sunday morning.

The international contest is the first game in London between teams with winning records.

Here’s everything you need to watch or stream the Week 5 game:

What: New York Giants (3-1) at Green Bay Packers (3-1)

When: Sunday, Oct. 9, 8:30 a.m. CT

Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

TV Channels: NFL Network (nationally), FOX 11 (Green Bay), NBC 4 (Milwaukee), ABC 7 (New York)

Radio: Packers Radio Network, also streamed on Packers.com, Westwood One Sports, Sirius Sattelite Radio (228)

Stream: NFL+ (local)

Televised Areas: Nationally televised on NFL Network

