How to watch, listen, stream Packers vs. Dolphins on Christmas Day

The Green Bay Packers are spending Christmas Day on South Beach, but this will be far from a vacation.

There’s work to be done in the Florida sun: Matt LaFleur’s team will attempt to keep its increasingly favorable playoff hopes alive with a road win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

A loss will all but end the season for the Packers, but a victory over the Dolphins – who have lost three straight games – could put Green Bay on a truly realistic path to the postseason over the final two weeks.

The entire country will get a chance to see the showdown on Christmas Day. Other than the holiday, there are no viewing conflicts for the national broadcast.

Here’s everything you need to watch or stream the Week 16 game:

What: Green Bay Packers (6-8) at Miami Dolphins (8-6)

When: Sunday, Dec. 25, noon CT

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL

TV Channels: FOX

Radio: Packers Radio Network, Westwood One Sports, Sirius Satelite Radio (226)

Stream: NFL+ (local)

Radio live stream: Packers.com

Televised Areas: FOX will broadcast the game to a national audience.

