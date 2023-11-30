How to watch, listen, stream Oregon vs Washington for the Pac-12 title

Here it is. We’ve all been waiting for ever since Oregon lost 36-33 in Seattle back in early October. Maybe we should consider ourselves lucky as football fans that this opportunity has come up because this doesn’t happen too often.

A rematch with your most bitter rival with nearly everything on the line is a scenario that is rare in most sports, especially in college football.

No. 3 Washington faces No. 5 Oregon in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship. That alone would be enough hype for anyone in both fanbases to handle. But with the College Football Playoff rankings, as they are, the winner will most likely, unless absolute chaos occurs, will advance to the playoff in January with a chance to win the national championship.

Oh, and there’s that little honor called the Heisman Trophy on the line. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix is favored to win the award and with a good game, and a win of course, Nix should become the second Duck in a decade hold up the Heisman.

How to Watch

Television

ABC

Play-by-Play: Chris Fowler

Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit

Sideline: Holly Rowe



Time: 5 pm PT

Location: Allegient Stadium (65,000)

How to Listen

Oregon Sports Network

KUJZ-FM 95.3, Eugene

KFXX-AM 1080, Portland

TuneIn Radio

Sirius: 133

XM: 197

On the Call

Play-By-Play: Jerry Allen

Analyst: Mike Jorgensen

Sideline Reporter: Dusty Harrah

Pregame Show: Joey McMurry

How to Stream

Stream

ABC.com (with TV provider)

ESPNplus.com ($)

fuboTV (try it free)

What to Expect?

Despite Washington being 12-0 and ranked No. 3 in the country, the consensus is that Oregon is the overwhelming favorite in this game. The Ducks are 9.5-point favorites.

In the first meeting, Oregon dominated nearly every statistical category except for going 0-for-3 on some critical fourth downs that kept points off the board. One would think the Ducks will execute those chances, should they come, a bit better this time around.

Oregon is perhaps playing the best football out of anybody in the country and the Huskies are not. But Washington is still 12-0 and has plenty of motivation to win this game.

What's at Stake for Both Teams?

The College Football Playoff committee has set this up with its rankings as a virtually quarterfinal game. Washington is No. 3 and Oregon is No. 5. It’s assumed the winner of this game will be one of the four teams in the playoff and the loser being left out.

Should Washington win, the Huskies are a lock. They would be 13-0 and a conference champion. Should the Ducks win, although they would most likely be in, there’s a few scenarios where they could be left out, which would be just one more slap in the face of the Pac-12.

Both Alabama and Georgia may make it with the likes of Florida State, Texas, Michigan, and Oregon left for those two remaining spots. A loss to Michigan, Florida State or Texas would help the Ducks tremendous to ensure that playoff spot.

But in college football, there are usually upsets this time of season. The official playoff will be announced Sunday morning at 9 am PST on ESPN.

