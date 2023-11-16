How to watch, listen, stream No. 6 Oregon Ducks at Arizona State

To be quite honest, it’s surprising Fox picked up this game as it seemed as this game was destined to be relegated to the Pac-12 Network.

Not only did Fox choose this contest, but the network gave the two teams a favorable start time. A national television audience, hopefully, will see how good Oregon is and watch Bo Nix continue his Heisman campaign.

According to weather reports, it’s supposed to be in the mid-70s at kickoff and partly cloudy. Considering the game is in the middle of the desert, the forecast could have been a lot more, shall we say, uncomfortable

The Oregon game is sandwiched in between the Michigan at Maryland matchup at 9 am and the nighcap featuring Texas at Iowa State at 5 pm.

How to Watch

Television

Fox

Play-by-Play: Jeff Levering

Analyst: Mark Helfrich



Time: 1:00 pm PT

Location: Mountain America Stadium (53,599)

How to Listen

Oregon Sports Network

KUJZ-FM 95.3, Eugene

KFXX-AM 1080, Portland

TuneIn Radio

Sirius: 133

XM: 197

On the Call

Play-By-Play: Jerry Allen

Analyst: Mike Jorgensen

Sideline Reporter: Dusty Harrah

Pregame Show: Joey McMurry

How to Stream

Stream

Fox.com (with TV provider)

fuboTV (try it free)

What to Expect

Oregon is favored by 23 points and it’s difficult to see the Ducks not only winning this game, but covering the points, although Arizona State seems to play its best when facing some of the top teams in the conference. They had Washington on the ropes as well as USC. The only game that the Sun Devils were completely outclassed was the 55-3 loss at Utah.

But the Ducks have been on quite the roll and the talent gap between the two teams is as wide as the Grand Canyon.

What's at Stake for Both Teams?

Oregon still has College Football Playoff aspirations and this is just the next step towards that goal. This may be one of those games where it would be beneficial to achieve some style points.

For the Sun Devils, a win here would obviously make their season and it would be extra special for ASU head coach and former Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham to get some bragging rights over Dan Lanning and the Ducks.

