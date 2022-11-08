How to watch, listen, stream No. 23 Washington at No. 6 Oregon
This is a big one.
No. 23 Washington and No. 6 Oregon are ready for primetime this Saturday. But in this particular game, you can throw the rankings out the window when these two heated rivals get together.
Fox has recognized this as a big-time matchup as they are sending their best announcing team to Autzen Stadium. The network has also put the game in a timeslot where the most eyeballs across the country will be viewed onto the scene.
Oregon will be going for its ninth straight win and inching toward a possible College Football Playoff berth, something unthinkable following that devastating Week 1 loss to Georgia. Washington, meanwhile, is experiencing a resurgence under first-year coach Kalen DeBoer. Should the Huskies win, DeBoer would be the frontrunner for Pac-12 Coach of the Year.
How to watch
George Frey/Getty Images
Television
Fox
Play-by-play: Jason Benetti
Analyst: Brock Huard
Sideline: Allison Williams
4 p.m. PT
Autzen Stadium
How to listen to the Ducks
Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
Oregon Sports Network
KUJZ-FM 95.3, Eugene
KFXX-AM 1080, Portland
TuneIn.com
Sirius: 133
XM: 197
Play-By-Play: Jerry Allen
Analyst: Mike Jorgensen
Sideline Reporter: Joey McMurry
Pregame Show: Terry Jonz
How to listen to the Huskies
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Sports Network
KJR FM 93.3 Seattle
TuneIn.com
Sirius: 109
XM: 198
Play-By-Play: Tony Castricone
Analyst: Cam Cleeland
Sideline Reporter: Elise Woodward
How to stream
fuboTV (try it free)