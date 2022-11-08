How to watch, listen, stream No. 23 Washington at No. 6 Oregon

This is a big one.

No. 23 Washington and No. 6 Oregon are ready for primetime this Saturday. But in this particular game, you can throw the rankings out the window when these two heated rivals get together.

Fox has recognized this as a big-time matchup as they are sending their best announcing team to Autzen Stadium. The network has also put the game in a timeslot where the most eyeballs across the country will be viewed onto the scene.

Oregon will be going for its ninth straight win and inching toward a possible College Football Playoff berth, something unthinkable following that devastating Week 1 loss to Georgia. Washington, meanwhile, is experiencing a resurgence under first-year coach Kalen DeBoer. Should the Huskies win, DeBoer would be the frontrunner for Pac-12 Coach of the Year.

How to watch

George Frey/Getty Images

Television

Fox

Play-by-play: Jason Benetti

Analyst: Brock Huard

Sideline: Allison Williams

4 p.m. PT

Autzen Stadium

How to listen to the Ducks

Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon Sports Network

KUJZ-FM 95.3, Eugene

KFXX-AM 1080, Portland

TuneIn.com

Sirius: 133

XM: 197

Play-By-Play: Jerry Allen

Analyst: Mike Jorgensen

Sideline Reporter: Joey McMurry

Pregame Show: Terry Jonz

How to listen to the Huskies

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Sports Network

KJR FM 93.3 Seattle

TuneIn.com

Sirius: 109

XM: 198

Play-By-Play: Tony Castricone

Analyst: Cam Cleeland

Sideline Reporter: Elise Woodward

How to stream

fuboTV (try it free)

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire