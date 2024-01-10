How to Watch/Listen/Stream: No. 21 Clemson at Virginia Tech

No. 21 Clemson finds itself reeling following back to back losses in ACC play to begin the year. The Tigers are hoping to begin a turnaround when they travel to Blacksburg to take on Virginia Tech at Cassell Coliseum Wednesday night.

Clemson (11-3 overall, 1-2 conference) put forth a better effort on Saturday against No. 7 North Carolina than they did three nights earlier in Miami, but the Tigers ultimately proved no match for the Tar Heels — the ACC’s highest-ranked team. After leading by four at one point early in the second half, Clemson would fade as Carolina ended the game on a 7-0 run to close out a 65-55 win at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Clemson coach Brad Brownell said that he felt better about his team’s performance after the loss to North Carolina than he had earlier in the week when Clemson had allowed 60 second-half points en route to being blown out by Miami. But the coach is still hoping for a better effort over a full 40 minutes — something his team has yet to provide since the Tigers’ ACC schedule resumed on Jan. 3.

They’ll face a Virginia Tech (9-5 overall, 1-2 conference) squad that’s coming off a 77-74 loss at Florida State in the final seconds last Saturday. The Hokies are also winless in their first two games of the new year.

Lynn Kidd, a former Clemson recruit who played in seven games for the Tigers in 2020 and transferred to Blacksburg the following season, is averaging 15.3 points per game and 7.7 rebounds. Kidd has played in all 14 games this season after playing in all 34 contests a year ago.

Hunter Cattoor and Sean Pedulla are averaging 14.4 and 13.4 points per game, respectively. Pedulla tied a career-high with 26 points in Virginia Tech’s loss to Florida State.

Virginia Tech leads the all-time head to head series with Clemson, 22-18. Clemson won both games against the Hokies last season by a combined four points.

Here’s a look at how and where Clemson fans can watch, listen, and stream Wednesday’s game.

How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 10

Time: 7 p.m. EST

Where: Cassell Coliseum

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: ESPN+

Radio: Clemson Radio Network | Varsity App | SiriusXM

Broadcast Teams

ESPN2: Kevin Brown, Debbie Antonelli

Clemson Radio Network: Don Munson, Tim Bourret

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire