How to watch, listen, stream No. 19 at No. 11 Oregon
A year ago, no one in their right mind thought this game would be a Top 20 matchup.
But here we are.
In the Pac-12 opener for both teams, No. 19 Colorado comes to Eugene to face No. 11 Oregon in one of the most intriguing games of the college football season so far.
The Buffaloes, rejuvenated by coach Deion Sanders, are a factor in the Pac-12 for the first time since joining the league in 2009. Now they enter conference action to face their toughest opponent by far, the Ducks at Autzen Stadium.
This game should be a ratings bonanza for ABC as Colorado has been the story of the season. Last week’s contest against Colorado State drew in the most viewers for a late-night ESPN telecast, ever. Couple the Buffaloes’ draw with Oregon and what the Ducks bring to the table, it could be one of the highest-rated football games for the year.
Here’s all the info you need on how to watch:
How to Watch
Television
ABC
Play-by-Play: Joe Tessitore
Analyst: Jesse Palmer
Sideline: Katie George
Time: 12:36 pm PT
Location: Autzen Stadium (54,000)
How to Listen
Oregon Sports Network
KUJZ-FM 95.3, Eugene
KFXX-AM 1080, Portland
TuneIn Radio
Sirius: 133
XM: 197
On the Call
Play-By-Play: Jerry Allen
Analyst: Mike Jorgensen
Sideline Reporter: Dusty Harrah
Pregame Show: Joey McMurry
How to Stream
Stream
ABC.com
fuboTV (try it free)
What to Expect
This is the biggest game for Colorado since joining the Pac-12 in 2009 and for the first time, their fans have a somewhat reasonable expectation to come out of Autzen Stadium with a victory. But Oregon is favored by three touchdowns for a reason.
The curiosity factor is through the roof for Deion Sanders’ team, but the Buffaloes will be missing their best all-around player in Travis Hunter. Oregon enters the game relatively healthy and the Ducks are on a mission not to become the latest box for Colorado to check off.
What's at Stake for Both Teams?
For Oregon: The Ducks look to go to 4-0 on the season in their Pac-12 opener. 5-0 will almost be a sure thing as Oregon will travel to the worst team in the conference, Stanford. With millions of eyeballs watching this game on television, it’s Oregon’s chance to show everyone how good it is and be a College Football Playoff contender, especially with the Washington game in three weeks.
For Colorado: This is the Buffaloes’ big opportunity to show they aren’t a fluke and a one-trick pony with Travis Hunter out. A win at Autzen Stadium would give Deion Sanders Coach of the Year honors, both within the conference and nationally. They would go 4-0 overall and have a ton of momentum entering next week’s home game against No. 5 USC. Win or lose at Oregon, the Trojans coming to Boulder will be Colorado’s biggest home game in 30 or more years.