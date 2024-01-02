How to Watch/Listen/Stream: No.16 Clemson at Miami

No. 16 Clemson is set to resume ACC play on Wednesday with a 7 p.m. (EST) tipoff against Miami at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables.

As far as marquee matchups go for the first full week of conference play are concerned, few are as anticipated as this one.

Clemson (11-1 overall) enters 2024 with the best overall record in the ACC. Jim Larrañaga’s Miami program, which advanced to the Final Four a season ago, is second in the conference standings with an overall 10-2 mark.

Both teams head into their first contest of the new year fresh off dominant victories to close out 2023. Miami posted a 95-55 blowout victory over North Florida on December 29.

That same night, Clemson defeated Radford of the Big South Conference in a 93-58 rout at Littlejohn Arena for what was the Tigers’ 600th all-time win in the arena. Joe Girard had a game-high 24 points in the Tigers’ victory that night.

Both Clemson and Miami are 1-0 in conference play, which began with a pair of contests on the first weekend of December. The Hurricanes defeated Notre Dame back on Dec. 2 in a 64-49 victory at home.

Clemson played its first ACC contest of the season on December 3 when Girard led the Tigers to a hard-fought road victory at Pitt with 25 points. Clemson was ranked as high as No. 13 in the AP Top 25 poll after a 9-0 start to the start of the season.

Miami enters this week’s contest unranked but were previously slotted as high as No. 8 after the first four weeks of the season. Among ACC competition, only No. 8 North Carolina and No. 14 Duke are ranked higher than Clemson in the latest AP Top 25 poll, released on Monday.

Clemson leads the all-time series with Miami, 17-16. The two schools last met on February 4, 2023 when Miami took home a 78-74 victory at Littlejohn Arena.

Here’s a look at how and where Clemson fans can watch, stream and listen to Wednesday’s game.

How To Watch:

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 3

Time: 7 p.m. EST

Where: Watsco Center, Miami, Fla.

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN+

Radio: Clemson Radio Network | Varsity App

Broadcast Teams

ESPN: Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas

Clemson Radio Network: Don Munson, Tim Bourret

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire