How to watch, listen, stream No. 15 Oregon State at No. 6 Oregon

Get those warm turkey sandwiches and hot chocolate ready because No. 15 Oregon State makes perhaps its last trip to Autzen Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, the day after Thanksgiving, for a prime-time matchup on national television.

Oregon is looking to become the second team to clinch a spot in the Pac-12 title game with Washington waiting. There’s nothing more than the Ducks want as to avenge their only loss of the season.

But they have to get by the Beavers, who are mired in disappointment after a tough 22-20 loss to those Huskies on Senior Day. OSU had a chance at going to Vegas themselves, but that’s now out of the question. Now their only salvation is to keep Oreogn from going to the title game as well.

A sold-out crowd and then some are expected to pack Autzen Stadium to witness the biggest Civil War since, well, last year’s Civil War.

How to Watch

Television

Fox

Play-by-Play: Jason Benetti

Analyst: Brock Huard

Sideline: Alison Williams

Time: 5:30 pm PT

Location: Autzen Stadium (54,000)

How to listen to the Ducks

Oregon Sports Network

KUJZ-FM 95.3, Eugene

KFXX-AM 1080, Portland

TuneIn Radio

Sirius: 133

XM: 197

On the Call

Play-By-Play: Jerry Allen

Analyst: Mike Jorgensen

Sideline Reporter: Dusty Harrah

Pregame Show: Joey McMurry

How to Listen to the Beavers

Beaver Sports Network

KKNX-AM 840, Eugene

KEX-AM 1140, Portland

The Varsity Network

Sirius: 81

XM: 81

On the Call

Play-By-Play: Mike Parker

Analyst: Jim Wilson

Sideline Reporter: Ron Callen

How to Stream

Stream

Fox.com (with TV provider)

fuboTV (try it free)

What to Expect

In rivalry games, it’s difficult to know what to expect, especially with these two teams. However, the Ducks are favored by two touchdowns and has a lot on the line. Oregon needs to win in order to advance to the Pac-12 Championship Game. They also know what happened last year in Corvallis and a bit of revenge has to be on their minds.

As for the Beavers, they’re coming off the biggest disappointment of the season with the 22-20 loss to Washington. It’s a big unknown of how they’ll bounce back. But playing spoiler to the Ducks is plenty of motivation.

What's at Stake for Both Teams?

Oregon has everything at stake in this Civil War. A trip to Vegas to play Washington, the team that handed the Ducks their only loss. A possible trip to the College Football Playoff is still on the line, but Oregon needs to win this game. And finally, a little revenge from last year’s debacle in Corvallis where the Ducks gave up a 31-10 lead only to lose.

Oregon State lost a lot last week, but getting to crush the Ducks’ dreams is still on the line and for a lot of Beavers, that will make for a successful season. A win would still get them a nice bowl game invite, either the Alamo Bowl or Holiday Bowl would be a good ending to a good season in Corvallis.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire