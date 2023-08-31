How to watch, listen, stream No. 15 Oregon vs. Portland State

The 2023 college football season finally kicks off on Sunday afternoon for the Oregon Ducks as they get set to host the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium.

This will be our first chance to see the new members of Oregon’s roster after a significant turnover from year one under Dan Lanning. The Ducks enter 2023 ranked No. 15 in the nation with high expectations to compete for a Pac-12 Championship and a potential spot in the College Football Playoff.

If you are unable to attend the game on Saturday and will be watching from home or listening on the radio, here is everything you need to know about tuning in.

How to Watch

Television

Pac-12 Network

Play-by-play: Roxy Bernstein

Analyst: Lincoln Kennedy

Time

12:30 p.m. PT

Location

Autzen Stadium (54,000)

How to Listen

Oregon Sports Network

KUJZ-FM 95.3, Eugene

KFXX-AM 1080, Portland

TuneIn Radio

Sirius: 133

XM: 197

On the Call

Play-By-Play: Jerry Allen

Analyst: Mike Jorgensen

Sideline Reporter: Joey McMurry

Pregame Show: Terry Jonz

How to Stream

Stream

Pac-12 Live

fuboTV (try it free)

What to Expect

Though there is a lot of excitement for both teams coming into this game, there seems to be a good chance that it won’t be all that thrilling of a game in the end. The Ducks are massive favorites going into this game against an FCS school, and they should win in blowout fashion. Look for a lot of young players to get some action before the contest is over.

What's Nex for Both Teams?

The Ducks now turn to the marquee game of the non-conference; a road matchup against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Meanwhile, Portland State will travel to Wyoming for their Week 2 game against the Cowboys.

