How to watch, listen, stream No. 13 Oregon vs. Texas Tech
A week ago, we finally got the start of the 2023 college football season for the Oregon Ducks. Fans who did not attend the game in person at Autzen Stadium were able to watch on Pac-12 Network, but they likely turned it off after halftime, with Dan Lanning and his squad leading 50-7 at the break.
That most likely won’t be the case on Saturday when the Ducks travel down to Lubbock to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
While there will be some hardcore Oregon fans who travel down to a blazing-hot Texas for this marquee non-conference game, the majority of Ducks will be tuning in from across the country. So are you looking for where on your TV to find the game? We’ve got you covered.
How to Watch
Television
FOX
Play-By-Play: Mark Followill
Analyst: Mark Helfrich
Time
4:10 p.m. PT
Location
Jones AT&T Stadium (60,454)
How to Listen
Oregon Sports Network
KUJZ-FM 95.3, Eugene
KFXX-AM 1080, Portland
TuneIn Radio
Sirius: 133
XM: 197
On the Call
Play-By-Play: Jerry Allen
Analyst: Mike Jorgensen
Sideline Reporter: Joey McMurry
Pregame Show: Terry Jonz
How to Stream
Stream
Pac-12 Live
fuboTV (try it free)
What to Expect
While some of the luster has been taken off this matchup because of Texas Tech’s Week 1 loss to the Wyoming Cowboys, it still presents an intriguing non-conference matchup between two great offenses and two questionable defenses. The Ducks are currently favored to win, but it’s going to be hot and loud down in Texas. We all know that anything can happen during a night game in Lubbock.
What's at Stake for Both Teams?
There are pretty big stakes on both sides of the field, here. For Texas Tech, they want to do anything it can to avoid an 0-2 start to what was once a promising season where they were picked to finish among the top teams in the Big 12. The Ducks want to prove that they are an elite team capable of competing at the top of the Pac-12 and vie for a spot in the College Football Playoff. A loss to the Red Raiders would instantly derail that.