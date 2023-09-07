How to watch, listen, stream No. 13 Oregon vs. Texas Tech

A week ago, we finally got the start of the 2023 college football season for the Oregon Ducks. Fans who did not attend the game in person at Autzen Stadium were able to watch on Pac-12 Network, but they likely turned it off after halftime, with Dan Lanning and his squad leading 50-7 at the break.

That most likely won’t be the case on Saturday when the Ducks travel down to Lubbock to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

While there will be some hardcore Oregon fans who travel down to a blazing-hot Texas for this marquee non-conference game, the majority of Ducks will be tuning in from across the country. So are you looking for where on your TV to find the game? We’ve got you covered.

How to Watch

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Television

FOX

Play-By-Play: Mark Followill

Analyst: Mark Helfrich

Time

4:10 p.m. PT

Location

Jones AT&T Stadium (60,454)

How to Listen

Oregon Sports Network

KUJZ-FM 95.3, Eugene

KFXX-AM 1080, Portland

TuneIn Radio

Sirius: 133

XM: 197

On the Call

Play-By-Play: Jerry Allen

Analyst: Mike Jorgensen

Sideline Reporter: Joey McMurry

Pregame Show: Terry Jonz

How to Stream

(Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Stream

Pac-12 Live

fuboTV (try it free)

What to Expect

While some of the luster has been taken off this matchup because of Texas Tech’s Week 1 loss to the Wyoming Cowboys, it still presents an intriguing non-conference matchup between two great offenses and two questionable defenses. The Ducks are currently favored to win, but it’s going to be hot and loud down in Texas. We all know that anything can happen during a night game in Lubbock.

What's at Stake for Both Teams?

There are pretty big stakes on both sides of the field, here. For Texas Tech, they want to do anything it can to avoid an 0-2 start to what was once a promising season where they were picked to finish among the top teams in the Big 12. The Ducks want to prove that they are an elite team capable of competing at the top of the Pac-12 and vie for a spot in the College Football Playoff. A loss to the Red Raiders would instantly derail that.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire