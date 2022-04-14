How to watch, listen and stream Michigan State football’s spring game
Michigan State football will host its annual spring game on Saturday, with fans getting their first chance to see the 2022 Spartans.
This year’s spring game — like last year — is more of an open practice, with the first half including individual and group drills, and the second half being live scrimmages. The game is scheduled for 2 p.m. EDT and admission is free for fans.
For those not planning on attending the game, here are the details for watching, listening or streaming the event:
Game time: 2 p.m. EDT
Location: Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, Mich.)
TV: Big Ten Network
Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)
Listen: Spartan Media Network or MSUSpartans.com
