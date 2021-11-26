How to watch, listen or stream: Michigan football vs. Ohio State

Can Michigan football upset Ohio State after having not beaten the Buckeyes since 2011? Or will OSU continue its asserted dominance over the Wolverines as it essentially has going back to the turn of the millennium?

The Game is on deck and it’s all on the table for both teams: the Big Ten East division, a trip to Indianapolis, and a potential College Football Playoff berth.

If you want to watch, listen, or stream the game online but aren’t sure how to find when or where, we here at WolverinesWire have you covered!

Basic info

When: Saturday, Nov. 27 at noon EST

Where: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

How to watch/listen:

Broadcast: Fox

Online: FuboTV (try it free) / Fox Sports Live

Radio: MGoBlue.com / WWJ 950 AM radio (Detroit market)

City Station Alpena (WZTK) 105.7 FM Ann Arbor (WTKA) 1050 AM Battle Creek (WBXX) 104.9 FM Benton Harbor (WSJM) 94.9 FM Benton Harbor (WSJM) 1400 AM Benton Harbor (W240CZ) 95.7 FM Cadillac (WKAD) 93.7 FM Caro/Cass City (WIDL) 92.1 FM Detroit (WWJ) 950 AM Detroit (WXYT) 97.1 FM Detroit (WOMC) 104.3 FM Escanaba (WDBC) 680 AM Flint (WTRX) 1330 AM Grand Rapids (WOOD) 1300 AM Grand Rapids (WOOD) 106.9 FM Grayling (WQON) 100.3 FM Jackson (WKHM) 970 AM Jackson (W268CA) 101.5 FM Kalamazoo/Battle Creek (WZUU) 92.5 FM Lansing (WQTX) 92.1 FM Ludington (WKZC) 94.9 FM Muskegon (WOOD) 106.9 FM Newberry (WNBY) 1450 AM Oscoda (WWTH) 100.7 FM Petoskey (WMBN) 1340 AM Petoskey (W284DG) 104.7 FM Port Huron (WHLS) 1450 AM Rogers City (WHAK) 99.9 FM Saginaw (WSGW) 790 AM Saginaw (WSGW) 100.5 FM St. Clair (W288BT) 105.5 FM Sturgis (WBET) 1230 AM Sturgis (W259CR) 99.7 FM Toledo, Ohio (WMIM) 98.3 FM Traverse City (WJML) 1110 AM Traverse City (WJNL) 1210 AM Traverse City (W266CS) 101.1 FM

