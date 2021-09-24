How to watch, listen or stream: Michigan football vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Big Ten play is finally here for Michigan football, and while an opener against Rutgers used to be considered a layup, with Greg Schiano leading the charge, the 3-0 Scarlet Knights are looking to prove just how improved they are.

Last year, the two teams went to triple overtime in Piscataway, but this game is in Ann Arbor, and the Wolverines themselves are looking much more like fans are accustomed. Will the maize and blue continue to dominate? Or will the 3-0 start be upended by a potential new force in the Big Ten East?

Related

Jim Harbaugh says Ted Lasso ‘is absolutely the best show on TV’ Preview and predictions: Michigan football vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights Rutgers considered going after one of Michigan football's assistants What they said: Greg Schiano is excited to see how Rutgers stacks up against Michigan

If you plan on watching, but don’t know when or how, we at WolverinesWire have you covered.

Basic info

When: Saturday, Sept. 25 at 3:30 p.m EDT

Where: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

How to watch/listen:

Broadcast: ABC

Online: FuboTV (try it free) / WatchESPN

Radio: MGoBlue.com / WWJ 950 AM radio (Detroit market)

City Station Alpena (WZTK) 105.7 FM Ann Arbor (WTKA) 1050 AM Battle Creek (WBXX) 104.9 FM Benton Harbor (WSJM) 94.9 FM Benton Harbor (WSJM) 1400 AM Benton Harbor (W240CZ) 95.7 FM Cadillac (WKAD) 93.7 FM Caro/Cass City (WIDL) 92.1 FM Detroit (WWJ) 950 AM Detroit (WXYT) 97.1 FM Detroit (WOMC) 104.3 FM Escanaba (WDBC) 680 AM Flint (WTRX) 1330 AM Grand Rapids (WOOD) 1300 AM Grand Rapids (WOOD) 106.9 FM Grayling (WQON) 100.3 FM Jackson (WKHM) 970 AM Jackson (W268CA) 101.5 FM Kalamazoo/Battle Creek (WZUU) 92.5 FM Lansing (WQTX) 92.1 FM Ludington (WKZC) 94.9 FM Muskegon (WOOD) 106.9 FM Newberry (WNBY) 1450 AM Oscoda (WWTH) 100.7 FM Petoskey (WMBN) 1340 AM Petoskey (W284DG) 104.7 FM Port Huron (WHLS) 1450 AM Rogers City (WHAK) 99.9 FM Saginaw (WSGW) 790 AM Saginaw (WSGW) 100.5 FM St. Clair (W288BT) 105.5 FM Sturgis (WBET) 1230 AM Sturgis (W259CR) 99.7 FM Toledo, Ohio (WMIM) 98.3 FM Traverse City (WJML) 1110 AM Traverse City (WJNL) 1210 AM Traverse City (W266CS) 101.1 FM

List