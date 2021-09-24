How to watch, listen or stream: Michigan football vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Isaiah Hole
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Big Ten play is finally here for Michigan football, and while an opener against Rutgers used to be considered a layup, with Greg Schiano leading the charge, the 3-0 Scarlet Knights are looking to prove just how improved they are.

Last year, the two teams went to triple overtime in Piscataway, but this game is in Ann Arbor, and the Wolverines themselves are looking much more like fans are accustomed. Will the maize and blue continue to dominate? Or will the 3-0 start be upended by a potential new force in the Big Ten East?

Related

Jim Harbaugh says Ted Lasso ‘is absolutely the best show on TV’

Preview and predictions: Michigan football vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Rutgers considered going after one of Michigan football's assistants

What they said: Greg Schiano is excited to see how Rutgers stacks up against Michigan

If you plan on watching, but don’t know when or how, we at WolverinesWire have you covered.

Basic info

When: Saturday, Sept. 25 at 3:30 p.m EDT

Where: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

How to watch/listen:

Broadcast: ABC

Online: FuboTV (try it free) / WatchESPN

Radio: MGoBlue.com / WWJ 950 AM radio (Detroit market)

List of local radio affiliates available at MGoBlue.com.

City

Station

Alpena (WZTK)

105.7 FM

Ann Arbor (WTKA)

1050 AM

Battle Creek (WBXX)

104.9 FM

Benton Harbor (WSJM)

94.9 FM

Benton Harbor (WSJM)

1400 AM

Benton Harbor (W240CZ)

95.7 FM

Cadillac (WKAD)

93.7 FM

Caro/Cass City (WIDL)

92.1 FM

Detroit (WWJ)

950 AM

Detroit (WXYT)

97.1 FM

Detroit (WOMC)

104.3 FM

Escanaba (WDBC)

680 AM

Flint (WTRX)

1330 AM

Grand Rapids (WOOD)

1300 AM

Grand Rapids (WOOD)

106.9 FM

Grayling (WQON)

100.3 FM

Jackson (WKHM)

970 AM

Jackson (W268CA)

101.5 FM

Kalamazoo/Battle Creek (WZUU)

92.5 FM

Lansing (WQTX)

92.1 FM

Ludington (WKZC)

94.9 FM

Muskegon (WOOD)

106.9 FM

Newberry (WNBY)

1450 AM

Oscoda (WWTH)

100.7 FM

Petoskey (WMBN)

1340 AM

Petoskey (W284DG)

104.7 FM

Port Huron (WHLS)

1450 AM

Rogers City (WHAK)

99.9 FM

Saginaw (WSGW)

790 AM

Saginaw (WSGW)

100.5 FM

St. Clair (W288BT)

105.5 FM

Sturgis (WBET)

1230 AM

Sturgis (W259CR)

99.7 FM

Toledo, Ohio (WMIM)

98.3 FM

Traverse City (WJML)

1110 AM

Traverse City (WJNL)

1210 AM

Traverse City (W266CS)

101.1 FM

List

Predicting every Big Ten college football game in Week 4

Recommended Stories