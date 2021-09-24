How to watch, listen or stream: Michigan football vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Big Ten play is finally here for Michigan football, and while an opener against Rutgers used to be considered a layup, with Greg Schiano leading the charge, the 3-0 Scarlet Knights are looking to prove just how improved they are.
Last year, the two teams went to triple overtime in Piscataway, but this game is in Ann Arbor, and the Wolverines themselves are looking much more like fans are accustomed. Will the maize and blue continue to dominate? Or will the 3-0 start be upended by a potential new force in the Big Ten East?
If you plan on watching, but don’t know when or how, we at WolverinesWire have you covered.
Basic info
When: Saturday, Sept. 25 at 3:30 p.m EDT
Where: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Mich.)
How to watch/listen:
Broadcast: ABC
Online: FuboTV (try it free) / WatchESPN
Radio: MGoBlue.com / WWJ 950 AM radio (Detroit market)
List of local radio affiliates available at MGoBlue.com.
City
Station
Alpena (WZTK)
105.7 FM
Ann Arbor (WTKA)
1050 AM
Battle Creek (WBXX)
104.9 FM
Benton Harbor (WSJM)
94.9 FM
Benton Harbor (WSJM)
1400 AM
Benton Harbor (W240CZ)
95.7 FM
Cadillac (WKAD)
93.7 FM
Caro/Cass City (WIDL)
92.1 FM
Detroit (WWJ)
950 AM
Detroit (WXYT)
97.1 FM
Detroit (WOMC)
104.3 FM
Escanaba (WDBC)
680 AM
Flint (WTRX)
1330 AM
Grand Rapids (WOOD)
1300 AM
Grand Rapids (WOOD)
106.9 FM
Grayling (WQON)
100.3 FM
Jackson (WKHM)
970 AM
Jackson (W268CA)
101.5 FM
Kalamazoo/Battle Creek (WZUU)
92.5 FM
Lansing (WQTX)
92.1 FM
Ludington (WKZC)
94.9 FM
Muskegon (WOOD)
106.9 FM
Newberry (WNBY)
1450 AM
Oscoda (WWTH)
100.7 FM
Petoskey (WMBN)
1340 AM
Petoskey (W284DG)
104.7 FM
Port Huron (WHLS)
1450 AM
Rogers City (WHAK)
99.9 FM
Saginaw (WSGW)
790 AM
Saginaw (WSGW)
100.5 FM
St. Clair (W288BT)
105.5 FM
Sturgis (WBET)
1230 AM
Sturgis (W259CR)
99.7 FM
Toledo, Ohio (WMIM)
98.3 FM
Traverse City (WJML)
1110 AM
Traverse City (WJNL)
1210 AM
Traverse City (W266CS)
101.1 FM