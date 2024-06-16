How to watch, listen to or stream Kentucky baseball vs. Texas A&M in College World Series

No. 2 overall seed Kentucky baseball will look to stay on the winners’ side of its College World Series bracket against No. 3 seed Texas A&M on Monday in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Wildcats and Aggies are in a four-team double-elimination bracket with N.C. State and Florida, who will play in an elimination game Monday afternoon.

Here is what you need to know to follow the game.

How to watch Kentucky vs. Texas A&M in College World Series

First pitch: 7 p.m.

Channel: Karl Ravech (play-by-play), Kyle Peterson (analyst), Eduardo Pérez (analyst) and Kris Budden (reporter) will have the broadcast on ESPN.

Streaming: WatchESPN/ESPN+

How to listen to the radio broadcast of Kentucky vs. N.C. State

The UK Sports Network will have its normal broadcast on WLAP 630-AM in Lexington. The broadcast can be streamed on UKAthletics.com.

Westwood One will have a national broadcast on participating local affiliates as well as Sirius/XM Channel 84. That broadcast will be streamed on Westwood One’s website.

Kentucky center fielder Nolan McCarthy (19) celebrates after a two-run home run against N.C. State during the fourth inning Saturday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

College World Series bracket

Here is the updated look at Kentucky's side of the CWS bracket. A win over Texas A&M would bring another off day. A loss sets up an elimination game against Florida/N.C. State winner on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/VrjuY7Sj1w — Jon Hale (@JonHale_HL) June 16, 2024

Kentucky’s top reliever will have to face former team in next College World Series game

Who is Mitchell Daly, Kentucky baseball’s game one College World Series hero?

Late home runs send Kentucky baseball to walk-off win in College World Series debut

The origin story behind Kentucky baseball DH Nick Lopez’s handlebar mustache

This Kentucky baseball team keeps proving it doesn’t want its special season to end