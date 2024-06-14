How to watch, listen to or stream Kentucky baseball vs. N.C. State in College World Series

No. 2 overall seed Kentucky baseball makes its College World Series debut Saturday against No. 10 seed N.C. State.

The Wildcats and Wolfpack are in a four-team double-elimination bracket with Florida and Texas A&M.

Here is what you need to know to follow the game.

How to watch Kentucky vs. N.C. State in College World Series

First pitch: 2 p.m.

Channel: Karl Ravech (play-by-play), Eduardo Perez (analyst), Ben McDonald (analyst) and Dani Wexelman (reporter) will have the broadcast on ESPN.

Streaming: WatchESPN/ESPN+

How to listen to the radio broadcast of Kentucky vs. N.C. State

The UK Sports Network will have its normal broadcast on WLAP 630-AM in Lexington. The broadcast can be streamed on UKAthletics.com.

Westwood One will have a national broadcast on participating local affiliates as well as Sirius/XM Channel 84. That broadcast will be streamed on Westwood One’s website.

The College World Series will be played at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

College World Series bracket

Here is the College World Series bracket with N.C. State taking the final spot in the field. pic.twitter.com/UGkYsEjQzf — Jon Hale (@JonHale_HL) June 11, 2024

