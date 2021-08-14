How to watch, listen, stream Jets vs. Giants in preseason Week 1

The Jets haven’t played an organized game in more than seven months. In that time, Joe Douglas replaced his coach and starting quarterback while making numerous other changes to the team.

Now, Gang Green will face the Giants in each squad’s first preseason game since 2019.

Week 1 of exhibition play will be an evaluation period for Robert Saleh’s team. The starters will play a bit, but Zach Wilson’s debut will be limited to one quarter. The Giants won’t play starting quarterback Daniel Jones or running back Saquon Barkley.

Here’s how you can watch and listen to Gang Green’s bout with Big Blue.

Game information:

New York Jets vs. New York Giants

Saturday, Aug. 14, 7:30 p.m. ET

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Streaming:

FuboTV

Television channels:

WNBC

Radio:

New York Metro Area: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7.

Jets Radio Network

Ocean, NJ: WCHR – 105.7 FM

Rochester, NY: WHTK – 107.3 FM/1280 AM

Albany, NY: WTMM – 104.5 FM

