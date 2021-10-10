How to watch, listen, stream Jets vs. Falcons in Week 5
The Jets are just hours away from kicking off their Week 5 matchup with the Falcons.
New York is 1-3 and fresh off a thrilling overtime win over the Titans, while Atlanta defeated the Washington Football Team in dramatic fashion last weekend to improve to 2-2 on the season.
Here is how you can watch and listen to the Jets’ Week 5 clash with the Falcons in the 2021 NFL London Games.
Game Information
New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons
Sunday, Oct. 10, 9:30 a.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. BST
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom
Streaming:
FuboTV (try it free)
Television channels:
NFL Network
Radio:
New York Metro Area: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7.
Jets Radio Network
Ocean, NJ: WCHR – 105.7 FM
Rochester, NY: WHTK – 107.3 FM/1280 AM
Albany, NY: WTMM – 104.5 FM
