How to watch, listen, stream Jets vs. Falcons in Week 5

The Jets are just hours away from kicking off their Week 5 matchup with the Falcons.

New York is 1-3 and fresh off a thrilling overtime win over the Titans, while Atlanta defeated the Washington Football Team in dramatic fashion last weekend to improve to 2-2 on the season.

Here is how you can watch and listen to the Jets’ Week 5 clash with the Falcons in the 2021 NFL London Games.

Game Information

New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, Oct. 10, 9:30 a.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. BST

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom

Streaming:

FuboTV (try it free)

Television channels:

NFL Network

Radio:

New York Metro Area: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7.

Jets Radio Network

Ocean, NJ: WCHR – 105.7 FM

Rochester, NY: WHTK – 107.3 FM/1280 AM

Albany, NY: WTMM – 104.5 FM

