How to watch, listen or stream Georgia vs. Charleston Southern

No. 1 Georgia (10-0) will take on Charleston Southern (4-5) in the final home game of the season on Saturday.

It’s Senior Day in Athens, more than 30 seniors will walk and take time to say goodbye to Athens, Sanford Stadium and Georgia football as student athletes.

Here’s how to watch, listen or stream UGA versus the Buccaneers.

Where, When?

Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 20

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Sanford Stadium — Athens, Ga.

Watch

TV: SEC Network + on Watch ESPN

On the call: Mike Morgan (play-by-play), Charles Arbuckle (color) and Alex Chappell (sideline).

Listen

Satellite Radio: XM 191

Georgia Radio: Athens 960 AM/106.1 FM; Atlanta 750 AM/95.5 FM; Macon 106.3 FM; Augusta 580 AM/95.1 FM; Savannah 1400 AM/104.3 FM; Columbus 1460 AM/100.1 FM; Valdosta 105.9 FM; Rome 107.1 FM (IMG Radio-Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, D.J. Shockley)

Stream

Live stream: SEC Network+ via Watch ESPN

Series history

The Georgia Bulldogs toppled Charleston Southern 55-9 in their only ever meeting with the Buccaneers back in 2014.

Nick Chubb, Hutson Mason, and Quincy Mauger helped Georgia dominate on the afternoon in Sanford Stadium. UGA quarterback Hutson Mason was efficient on the November day. He complete 10 of 12 passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns.

Mark Richt and Georgia jumped out to a 24-0 lead in the first quarter and a 38-3 lead at halftime. Nick Chubb ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns only nine carries.

Matchup Predictor

Georgia has a 99.9% chance to win, according to ESPN’s matchup predictor via Football Power Index.

Prediction

The biggest difference between a Football Bowl Subdivision team and an FCS team are the big guys on the line of scrimmage.

In the FBS, especially the SEC, the players along the line of scrimmage are just different breeds.

Offensive line dominance and a run game go hand-in-hand. Georgia is coming off one of its best performances of the season in those areas.

UGA racked up 274 yards on the ground against the Vols while missing starting left tackle and preseason All-American Jamaree Salyer.

The benefit of having a game like Charleston Southern on the schedule — even with how unpopular it may be — is the amount of quality playing time available for reserves.

When UGA goes up big on Saturday, one reason for the Bulldogs to hold the lead when the reserves come on the field is because of that mentality of every rep counts. These Georgia backups will be eager to earn a starting spot.

Georgia rolls 58-0.

