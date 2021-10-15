How to watch, listen or stream Georgia vs. Kentucky

No. 1 Georgia (6-0) takes on No. 11 Kentucky (6-0) this Saturday afternoon in Athens for a battle of the final unbeaten teams in the league.

UGA is coming off of a 34-10 over No. 18 Auburn and the Wildcats, a 42-21 win over LSU.

College Gameday and SEC Nation are in the Classic City for what should be an SEC classic.

Here’s how to watch, listen or stream the game.

Where, When?

Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs fans in the student section try to help recruit high school player Arch Manning during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Kickoff: Saturday, Oct. 16

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Sanford Stadium — Athens, Ga.

Watch

Dec 19, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A camera pointed at a CBS and SEC logo seen on a pylon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

TV: CBS

On the call: Brad Nessler (play-by-play) Gary Danielson (color) and Jamie Erdahl (sideline).

Listen

Oct 31, 2020; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Kearis Jackson (10) runs with the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Satellite Radio: XM 191

Georgia Radio: Athens 960 AM/106.1 FM; Atlanta 750 AM/95.5 FM; Macon 106.3 FM; Augusta 580 AM/95.1 FM; Savannah 1400 AM/104.3 FM; Columbus 1460 AM/100.1 FM; Valdosta 105.9 FM; Rome 107.1 FM (IMG Radio-Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, D.J. Shockley)

Stream

Dec 6, 2014; Atlanta, GA, USA; CBS Sports college football analysts Spencer Tillman (left) and Brian Jones (right) broadcast prior to the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Missouri Tigers at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Live stream: CBS Sports app, fuboTV (try it free)

Series History

Story continues

LEXINGTON, KY – OCTOBER 20: Aaron Murray #11 of the Georgia Bulldogs throws a pass during the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Commonwealth Stadium on October 20, 2012 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Georgia enters the game on an 11 game winning streak over Kentucky. UGA has never lost more than two games in a row to the Wildcats.

Mark Stoops has helped turn around the historically weak Kentucky program. The Wildcats have won over half their games under Stoops. No other Kentucky coach has won over 50% of their games since the 1960s.

The Georgia Bulldogs are 60-12-2 all-time against the Kentucky Wildcats. Georgia is 30-4-2 at home in the series. Kirby Smart is 5-0 in his career as head coach against the Wildcats, winning most recently in 2020 as Georgia toppled Kentucky 14-3 in a slugfest in Lexington.

Matchup Predictor

Oct 19, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back D’Andre Swift (7) runs against Kentucky Wildcats defensive tackle Kordell Looney (59) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia has a 95.4% chance to win, according to ESPN’s matchup predictor via Football Power Index.

Prediction

Oct 31, 2020; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton (22) runs with the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats in the first half at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Don’t let Kentucky’s offensive numbers fool you. Yes they put up 41 on a bad LSU team, who is missing their best players on both sides of the ball. That same Wildcats offense put up just 16 on South Carolina and 20 on Florida

The Kentucky offensive line is among the best in the SEC, but we were saying the same thing about Arkansas when they came to Athens. The Razorbacks ran for 73 yds.

Will Levis is by far the best Kentucky quarterback we’ve seen in years, but other than Wandale Robertson, there is no help for the Penn State transfer on the outside, and Georgia will have a field day playing press man and loading the box to stop Chris Rodriguez.

Kentucky currently ranks 126th (out of 130) in turnover margin, with a -8 margin. UGA’s defense has a knack for finding the football, they are currently averaging 1.7 takeaways a game.

For the Wildcats to have success, they will have to put up serious offensive numbers, but that’s something we haven’t seen the Wildcats do, or the Bulldogs allow this season. There’s a reason oddsmakers have UGA as a three touchdown favorite.

Dawgs win 38-6.

New episode of “UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton” is out now! Former Georgia linebacker Jake Ganus joins us to talk Dawgs, Kentucky and the UGA quarterback situation. Stetson Bennett or J.T. Daniels? Listen here:

1

1