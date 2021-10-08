How to watch, listen or stream Georgia vs. Auburn

It’s No. 2 Georgia (5-0, 3-0) versus No. 18 Auburn (4-1, 3-0) on Saturday in the Deep South’s oldest rivalry.

The Bulldogs travel to The Plains coming off a huge 37-0 win over No. 8 Arkansas in Athens, while the Tigers return home after a 24-19 comeback win over LSU in Baton Rouge.

Here’s how to watch, listen or stream the game.

Where, When?

Kickoff: Saturday, Oct. 9

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium — Auburn, Ala.

Watch

TV: CBS

On the call: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Georgia great Aaron Murray and Rick Neuhesiel (analysts) and Jenny Dell (sideline)

Listen

Satellite Radio: XM 191

Georgia Radio: Athens 960 AM/106.1 FM; Atlanta 750 AM/95.5 FM; Macon 106.3 FM; Augusta 580 AM/95.1 FM; Savannah 1400 AM/104.3 FM; Columbus 1460 AM/100.1 FM; Valdosta 105.9 FM; Rome 107.1 FM (IMG Radio-Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, D.J. Shockley)

Stream

Live stream: CBS Sports app, fuboTV (try it free)

Series History

Georgia football has recently reclaimed the all-time lead in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. The Bulldogs have won 61 games of the 125 game series history. Auburn has won 56 contests. There have been eight ties between the two schools.

Georgia versus Auburn is the second most played rivalry in the history of college football. This year’s 126th edition is a chance for the Bulldogs to continue their recent dominance. Only the Minnesota versus Wisconsin rivalry (Paul Bunyan’s Axe) has been played more.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett powered Georgia to an impressive 27-6 win over the Auburn Tigers in 2020. Bo Nix and the Auburn offense struggled to score and the Tigers finished with only 216 yards of total offense.

Matchup Predictor

Georgia has a 84.5% chance to win, according to ESPN’s matchup predictor via Football Power Index.

Prediction

The photo above gives an idea of how I think this game will go. Last week, I harped on how difficult it would be for a good Arkansas offense to move the ball against this dominant Georgia defense.

Surprise, it’s more of the same this week. Just listen to this stat, which I think is one of the most telling examples of just how hard it is to play offense against UGA right now.

Average offensive drives against UGA:

Start at the 25 yard line and end at the 36.

UGA is allowing teams to cross midfield 2.5 times a game.

In the SEC, the next best is Texas A&M and their average is the A&M 46, a 20-yard difference from Georgia.

Not only will Auburn struggle to score points, it will be hard for the Tigers to even cross midfield.

For Auburn to get anything going, Bo Nix will have to continue to make wild plays on the move like he did last week at LSU, and that is a tall task versus the speed of the Bulldogs’ front seven.

We expect Stetson Bennett to make the start while J.T. Daniels rests with a lat injury. We’ve seen the ‘Mailman’ beat Auburn before. The Bulldogs are dealing with injuries at receiver, but that was the same story against Arkansas.

With the emergence of the Georgia run game (273 yards last week) in addition to a good special teams unit, UGA will control field position and ultimately the game itself.

Dawgs win 35-6.

Get ready for the game! J.C. is joined by former Georgia defensive tackle Toby Johnson to reminisce, talk UGA’s defense and preview Auburn on a new episode of “UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton.” Listen here:

